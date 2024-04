SALEM, N.H. — Four new food-and-beverage users and two retailers have joined the tenant roster at Tuscan Village, a mixed-use destination in Salem that is a redevelopment of the former Rockingham Park horseracing complex. Shake Shack, Tavern in the Square, Sweetgreen and The Capital Grille, as well as retailers Drybar and West Elm, have all chosen Tuscan Village for their first locations in New Hampshire. Tentative opening dates were not disclosed.