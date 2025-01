AUSTIN, TEXAS — Four Hands has signed a 20,000-square-foot office lease in East Austin. The locally based furniture designer and wholesaler is taking space within Eastbound, a complex with two four-story buildings totaling 233,550 square feet at 3232 E. Cesar Chavez St. Chad Marsh of Endeavor Real Estate Group represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. A partnership between Lincoln Property Co., The KOR Group and Fenway Capital Advisors owns Eastbound.