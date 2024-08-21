Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Industrial

Four Hands Signs 570,489 SF Industrial Lease Near Austin Airport

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Four Hands has signed a 570,489-square-foot industrial lease near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on the city’s southeast side. The locally based distributor of high-end furniture will occupy the entirety of Airport Logistics Center Building 2, which is part of a larger 92-acre development. Ace Schlameus and Kyle McCulloch of JLL represented the landlord, Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial, in the lease negotiations. Chad Marsh of Endeavor Real Estate Group represented the tenant. The deal marks the largest industrial lease in Austin this year, according to the brokerage teams.

