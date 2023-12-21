Four Healthcare Users Sign Leases Totaling 35,877 SF in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Four healthcare users have signed leases totaling 35,877 square feet at Sunset at Treeline, a 64,644-square-foot medical office building in San Antonio’s Alamo Heights area. The tenants include FCC MSO (12,646 square feet), Sports Medicine Associates of San Antonio (11,036 square feet), Katherine Cornforth, MD, OBGYN (6,135 square feet) and Northeast OB/GYN (6,060 square feet). Chad Gunter of Transwestern represented the landlord, Casey Development, in all of the lease negotiations.