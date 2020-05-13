Four Mile Capital Acquires New Multifamily Community in Louisville for $22M

Avalon Springs is situated at 7935 Zelma Fields Ave., 17 miles southeast of downtown Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Four Mile Capital has acquired Avalon Springs Apartments, a 141-unit multifamily community in Louisville, for $22 million. The community was built in 2018, spans 18 acres and was 99 percent occupied at the time of sale. The property offers 126 two-bedroom townhomes, as well as 16 two- and three-bedroom apartments that have their own patios. Communal amenities include a fitness center, pool, playground and a clubhouse. Avalon Springs is situated at 7935 Zelma Fields Ave., 17 miles southeast of downtown Louisville. Ed Belz of Newmark Knight Frank originated a Freddie Mac acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer. The 10-year loan features a fixed 3.14 percent interest rate, 65 percent loan-to-value ratio and five years of interest-only payments.