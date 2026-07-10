Four Mile, Midloch Acquire Apartment Community in Louisville for $38.3M

LOUISVILLE, KY. — A joint venture between Four Mile Capital and Midloch Investment Partners has acquired Frontgate Apartments, a 212-unit complex located in Louisville, for $38.3 million. Four Mile assumed an existing fixed-rate HUD loan on the property valued at approximately $27 million. The seller was not disclosed.

Built in 2020, Frontgate Apartments offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, with an average size of 1,125 square feet. Amenities include a clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and a dedicated dog park and dog spa. Four Mile plans to improve the property by installing washers and dryers in every unit and offering community-wide internet service, as well as improving leasing and overall operations. Four Mile will manage Frontgate through its affiliate Kalos Residential, which also manages the firm’s neighboring community, Avalon Springs.