Four New F&B Operators Sign Leases in Jersey City’s Bergen-Lafayette Neighborhood

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Four new food-and-beverage (F&B) operators have signed leases at apartment buildings in Jersey City’s Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood. Breakfast café Eggs Up will open a restaurant in the 24-story Atlas high-rise building. MochiDough and BoberTea, both of which are Japanese concepts, have committed to Starling, a rental building with 39 units. Cheeky’s, a concept known for New Orleans-style sandwiches, will open at The Hazel, a 201-unit building. All openings are slated to occur before the end of the year. A partnership between between locally based developer Fields Grade and New York City-based Alpine Residential owns the buildings.