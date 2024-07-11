Thursday, July 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityNew JerseyNortheastRestaurantRetail

Four New F&B Operators Sign Leases in Jersey City’s Bergen-Lafayette Neighborhood

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Four new food-and-beverage (F&B) operators have signed leases at apartment buildings in Jersey City’s Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood. Breakfast café Eggs Up will open a restaurant in the 24-story Atlas high-rise building. MochiDough and BoberTea, both of which are Japanese concepts, have committed to Starling, a rental building with 39 units. Cheeky’s, a concept known for New Orleans-style sandwiches, will open at The Hazel, a 201-unit building. All openings are slated to occur before the end of the year. A partnership between between locally based developer Fields Grade and New York City-based Alpine Residential owns the buildings.

You may also like

Affinius Capital Provides $112.7M Loan for Refinancing of...

Colliers Arranges $62M Loan for Refinancing of East...

Ferguson Enterprises Opens 234,282 SF Warehouse in Taunton,...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 226-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Keystone Construction to Build $60M CarShield Sportsplex in...

Expansive Opens New Flexible Workspace at The Opus...

Benderson Development Acquires Walgreens-Occupied Property in Missoula, Montana

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $148M Refinancing for The...

Bipartisan Interest Fuels Widespread Adoption of C-PACE Financing...