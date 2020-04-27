Four New Office Users Sign Leases at Cypress Waters Mixed-Use Development in Coppell

Pictured is an aerial view of Cypress Waters, 1,000-acre mixed-use development in Coppell. New office leasing activity at the property totals roughly 34,000 square feet.

COPPELL, TEXAS — Four new office tenants have signed leases at Cypress Waters, a 1,000-acre mixed-use development by Billingsley Co. that is located near DFW International Airport in Coppell. Goosehead Insurance has leased 12,348 square feet; Artisan Design Group LLC has inked a deal for 9,542 square feet; Northstar Builders Group has signed a lease for 5,819 square feet; and Robert Half has leased 6,217 square feet. Marijke Lantz represented Billingsley internally in all lease negotiations.