REBusinessOnline

Four New Office Users Sign Leases at Cypress Waters Mixed-Use Development in Coppell

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

Pictured is an aerial view of Cypress Waters, 1,000-acre mixed-use development in Coppell. New office leasing activity at the property totals roughly 34,000 square feet.

COPPELL, TEXAS — Four new office tenants have signed leases at Cypress Waters, a 1,000-acre mixed-use development by Billingsley Co. that is located near DFW International Airport in Coppell. Goosehead Insurance has leased 12,348 square feet; Artisan Design Group LLC has inked a deal for 9,542 square feet; Northstar Builders Group has signed a lease for 5,819 square feet; and Robert Half has leased 6,217 square feet. Marijke Lantz represented Billingsley internally in all lease negotiations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
Apr
29
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business