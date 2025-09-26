Four New Retail Tenants Sign Leases at Deer Park Town Center in Suburban Chicago

DEER PARK, ILL. — Four new retail tenants have signed leases to open at Deer Park Town Center in the Chicago suburb of Deer Park.

LaserAway, now open, occupies an 1,819-square-foot store next to Sleep Number and offers laser hair removal technology and treatments.

Eye care retailer Warby Parker will open in November. The 2,512-square-foot store is currently under construction and located near Banana Republic.

Also opening in November, American Eagle will occupy 5,800 square feet. The space next to Bath & Body Works is currently under construction.

Toastique, opening in winter 2025, serves gourmet toast, juice and coffee. The 1,400-square-foot restaurant will be the first Illinois location for the brand.

Managed by JLL, Deer Park Town Center is an outdoor lifestyle shopping center that is home to more than 60 retail, restaurant and service brands.