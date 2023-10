NEW YORK CITY — Four new tenants have opened stores at Kings Plaza, a 1.1 million-square-foot enclosed mall in Brooklyn. Target, Primark, Zara and Burlington have debuted in a space formerly occupied by Sears. The property has also undergone capital improvements, such as the brightening of the attached parking deck, as well as the addition of new lighting, furnishings and flooring in the center’s second level. Los Angeles-based Macerich owns Kings Plaza.