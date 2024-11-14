Four New Tenants Sign Leases at Bergen Town Center in Paramus, New Jersey

PARAMUS, N.J. — Four new tenants have signed leases at Bergen Town Center in the Northern New Jersey community of Paramus. Bath & Body Works (4,157 square feet) and Crumbl Cookies (2,138 square feet) are now open. Food-and-beverage concepts First Watch (4,790 square feet) and Tacoria (1,654 square feet) will open in 2025. Taryn Brandes, Emily Green and Alexandra Yanoff of Brand Urban LLC represented the landlord, Urban Edge Properties, in the lease negotiations with Crumbl, First Watch and Tacoria. Paul Schiffer represented Urban Edge in negotiations with Bath & Body Works on an internal basis. Amy Staats of Katz & Associates represented First Watch; William Cafero of Charter Realty represented Crumbl; and Joe Brendel of Newmark represented Tacoria.