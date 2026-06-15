Monday, June 15, 2026
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Leasing ActivityRetailTexas

Four New Tenants Sign Leases at Inwood Village in North Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Four new tenants have signed leases at Inwood Village, a historic shopping center and dining destination located at the intersection of Lovers Lane and Inwood Road in North Dallas. Outdoor lifestyle brand Ball and Buck, along with PopUp Bagels, have already opened at the center. In addition, boutique wellness brand Jungle Studio Fitness will debut in the coming weeks, while home furnishings retailer Rejuvenation by Williams-Sonoma will open toward the end of the year. Inwood Village first opened in 1947.

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