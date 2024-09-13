Friday, September 13, 2024
Florida

Four New Tenants Sign Leases at Promenade at Coconut Creek Near Fort Lauderdale

by John Nelson

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. — Four new tenants have signed leases at Promenade at Coconut Creek, a shopping center located in Coconut Creek, approximately 15 miles north of downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Fragrance store Orientica is now open at the property, within a 1,045-square-foot space. Karma Bath & Body Co. is scheduled to open a 1,868-square-foot store later this month, and My Phone Lab and Happy Monkey will occupy 1,801 and 1,000 square feet, respectively, beginning in October.

Avison Young manages and leases Promenade at Coconut Creek on behalf of the owner, Charlotte-based Hill Partners Inc.

