Four New Tenants to Join $1B Nora District Development in Downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Four new tenants have signed leases to join Nora District, a $1 billion mixed-use project underway in downtown West Palm Beach. The new tenants include fine jewelry retailer LUCE; women’s fashion retailer Pompanos Boutique; group fitness gym studio SWEAT 440; and eyewear brand Warby Parker, which will debut at Nora District’s grand opening this fall.

The development team behind Nora District includes NDT Development, Place Projects and Wheelock Street Capital. The project’s first phase — which will be delivered this summer — totals more than 100,000 square feet of retail space and 55,000 square feet of creative office space. Additional confirmed tenants at the property include Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar, H&H Bagels, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Juliana’s Pizza, IGK Hair Salon and Le Labo.