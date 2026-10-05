Monday, October 5, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityMichiganMidwestRetail

Four New Tenants to Open at The Mall at Partridge Creek in Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Four new tenants are opening at The Mall at Partridge Creek this fall. The open-air regional shopping center is located in Macomb County and is home to more than 80 stores, restaurants and entertainment sites.

Cherry Republic, a northern Michigan business that makes cherry products, is now open in a 6,277-square-foot store next to Pandora inside the mall’s main entrance.

The Noble Duck Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse, a new local concept, will open this holiday season. Owned by Chef Omar Mitchell, the creator of Detroit’s Table No. 2 Restaurant, The Noble Duck will offer modern Japanese dining in a 4,831-square-foot space near Cooper’s Hawk and Powerhouse Gym at the east end of the mall.

See’s Candies will open at the mall in November with a 1,499-square-foot location next to Express at the mall’s main entrance.

Apparel and accessories retailer Aeropostale will open in late November. The 3,760-square-foot store will be located at the east end of the mall next to American Eagle.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.2M Sale of Auto...

DPI Retail Sells Main Street Marketplace in El...

BWE Arranges $42.5M Loan to Refinance Historic Baggage...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 85,514 SF Shopping Center...

KAI Build, Revive Capital to Transform Former 7UP...

Newmark Negotiates 157,642 SF Office Lease for AT&T...

Draper and Kramer Arranges Two Loans Totaling $27.5M...

Eleven New Tenants Join RiverTown Crossings Shopping Mall...

Federal Realty Acquires The Summit Shopping Center in...