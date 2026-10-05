Four New Tenants to Open at The Mall at Partridge Creek in Michigan

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Four new tenants are opening at The Mall at Partridge Creek this fall. The open-air regional shopping center is located in Macomb County and is home to more than 80 stores, restaurants and entertainment sites.

Cherry Republic, a northern Michigan business that makes cherry products, is now open in a 6,277-square-foot store next to Pandora inside the mall’s main entrance.

The Noble Duck Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse, a new local concept, will open this holiday season. Owned by Chef Omar Mitchell, the creator of Detroit’s Table No. 2 Restaurant, The Noble Duck will offer modern Japanese dining in a 4,831-square-foot space near Cooper’s Hawk and Powerhouse Gym at the east end of the mall.

See’s Candies will open at the mall in November with a 1,499-square-foot location next to Express at the mall’s main entrance.

Apparel and accessories retailer Aeropostale will open in late November. The 3,760-square-foot store will be located at the east end of the mall next to American Eagle.