Four Office Tenants Sign Leases at Station at LoSo Mixed-Use Development in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four office tenants have signed leases at The Station at LoSo, Beacon Partners’ mixed-use development in the Lower South End (LoSo) of Charlotte. Dwell Design Studio will occupy 4,876 square feet at the property’s Station 3, beginning this quarter, and an additional, undisclosed tenant has also signed a 10,075-square-foot at Station 3, bringing the building to full occupancy.

Gambling.com Group has also leased 10,413 square feet at the development, with plans to begin occupancy in the second quarter of this year. Chris Schaaf, Ross Howard and Conor Brennan of JLL represented Gambling.com Group in the lease negotiations, and Griff Sims of Lee & Associates and Mary Allison Mitchell York of NewLeaf Brokerage represented Dwell Design Studio. Additionally, Beacon Partners will move its headquarters into a 12,254-square-foot space within Station 4.

Situated with direct access to the Rail Trail, The Station at LoSo comprises 350 residential units, as well as 200,000 square feet of office and retail space. Retail tenants at the development include The People’s Market, Taco Boy and Salata Salad Kitchen.