Four Peaks Buys Multifamily Property in Broomfield, Colorado for $85M

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — Hamilton Zanze has sold Harvest Station in Broomfield, 17 miles north of Denver. According to the Denver Business Journal, Four Peaks Multifamily Partners bought the property, developed in 2014, for $85 million. San Francisco-based Hamilton Zanze bought the property in 2016.

Situated at 11775 Wadsworth Blvd., Harvest Station features 119 one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a resort-style pool and hot tub, grilling stations, an outdoor fireplace and TV lounge, a clubhouse with a gaming lounge, business center, dog park and dog wash and a 24-hour fitness center with a yoga room. Residents also have access to digital package lockers, bike repair and electric vehicle charging stations.