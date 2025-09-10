Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Harvest-Station-Broomfield-CO
Harvest Station has been acquired by Four Peaks Multifamily Partners. The asset is located in Broomfield, Colo., about 17 miles north of Denver.
AcquisitionsColoradoMultifamilyWestern

Four Peaks Buys Multifamily Property in Broomfield, Colorado for $85M

by Amy Works

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — Hamilton Zanze has sold Harvest Station in Broomfield, 17 miles north of Denver. According to the Denver Business Journal, Four Peaks Multifamily Partners bought the property, developed in 2014, for $85 million. San Francisco-based Hamilton Zanze bought the property in 2016.

Situated at 11775 Wadsworth Blvd., Harvest Station features 119 one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a resort-style pool and hot tub, grilling stations, an outdoor fireplace and TV lounge, a clubhouse with a gaming lounge, business center, dog park and dog wash and a 24-hour fitness center with a yoga room. Residents also have access to digital package lockers, bike repair and electric vehicle charging stations.

You may also like

Colliers Brokers Sale of 29.5-Acre Commercial Development Site...

JLL Arranges $340M Refinancing of Two Jersey City...

Berkeley Capital Advisors Negotiates $39M Sale of Westport...

Trinity Investments Sells Majority Interest in 374-Room Hyatt...

LRC Properties, Alpaca Real Estate Acquire 246,000 SF...

Coro Realty Sells Chick-fil-A-Occupied Restaurant in Atlanta’s Buckhead...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.6M Sale of Two-Property...

Vertical Real Estate Completes 67-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.2M Sale of Industrial...