Four Restaurants to Join Tenant Lineup at Westside Paper Project in Atlanta’s West Midtown

Georgia, Leasing Activity, Retail, Southeast

Westside Paper

Located at 950 West Marietta St., Westside Paper is a 15-plus acre mixed-use campus that formerly was an industrial campus. The project is slated to open in the second quarter of 2022.

ATLANTA — Four new restaurants will open at Westside Paper, an adaptive reuse project slated to open in the second quarter of 2022 in Atlanta’s West Midtown district. The four restaurant tenants include Pancake Social, Glide Pizza, Girl Diver and Boxcar Betty’s.

Located at 950 West Marietta St., Westside Paper is a 15-plus acre mixed-use campus that formerly was an industrial campus. A joint venture between Third & Urban and FCP is developing the 245,000-square-foot adaptive reuse project that was formerly a 1950s-era warehouse facility.

Pancake Social, an all-day brunch and coffeehouse restaurant, will open its second Atlanta location at Westside Paper in late spring 2022. The first Pancake Social opened in Atlanta’s Ponce City Market in March 2019. Glide Pizza will open its third location at Westside Paper next year.

Girl Diver is an Asian seafood restaurant from Richard Tang, who also opened Char Korean Bar & Grill in Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood in 2016. Girl Diver’s new location at Westside Paper will be its second location. Lastly, Boxcar Betty’s is a fried chicken sandwich restaurant. With locations in Charleston, Chicago and Charlotte, the Westside Paper location will be its first location in Atlanta.

Atlanta-based Bridger Properties is managing the leasing transaction of the four restaurants and will lead future retail and restaurant leases at Westside Paper.

