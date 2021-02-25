Four Retail Tenants Join National Harbor Development in Metro D.C.

The National Harbor, located at 165 Waterfront St. in Oxon Hill, has over 280,700 square feet of flexible retail space.

OXON HILL, MD. — BurgerFi, Roll by Goodyear, Girlkin Lashes and MahoganyBooks have joined National Harbor, a retail and dining development in Suburban Maryland. Peterson Cos. developed National Harbor over 10 years ago. The National Harbor, located at 165 Waterfront St. in Oxon Hill, has over 280,700 square feet of flexible retail space. The development features brands and retailers such as Carhartt, Alex and Ani, Build-A-Bear Workshop, ZAAF, A Beautiful Closet, BrookieGirl and The Furlough Cheesecake.

BurgerFi is opening a 2,714-square-foot casual restaurant at National Harbor this summer. Roll by Goodyear will open in the spring in a 1,616-square-foot space. Girlkin Lashes will open its 1,311-square-foot lash and brow salon this spring. Lastly, MahoganyBooks will open its 1,408-square-foot bookstore with books for, by or about African diaspora.

The Waterfront District at National Harbor provides easy access and parking, as well as riverfront location to the Potomac River. The tourist attraction is 11 miles from Washington, D.C., and typically has 14 million visitors a year. The property also features the Capital Wheel, a 180-foot observation wheel, and the Guide by Cell outdoor art gallery tour.