Four Retail Tenants Sign Leases at Hamilton Place Mall in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Four new retail tenants will join Hamilton Place, a 1.2 million-square-foot enclosed shopping mall in Chattanooga. Crunch Fitness will open a 35,000-square-foot location at the property’s former Sears location, and restaurants Texas Roadhouse, Taco Mamacita and Community Pie have also signed leases. Construction on the Crunch Fitness space is scheduled to begin in August, with the opening planned for later this year.

Work is currently underway on Community Pie and Taco Mamacita, which will open in July and next year, respectively. Texas Roadhouse is also scheduled to open next year, with construction anticipated to begin later this month. Chattanooga-based CBL Properties is the landlord and purchased the mall’s former Sears building in 2017.