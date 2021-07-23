Four Retailers Join Tenant Lineup at $1B Fenton Project in Metro Raleigh

With the addition of the four new tenants, 82 percent of the retail portion of the Fenton project is currently leased.

CARY, N.C. — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Athleta and Von Kekel Aveda Lifestyle Salon Spa will join the first phase of Fenton, a 69-acre, $1 billion mixed-use project under construction in the Raleigh suburb of Cary. In Phase I, co-developers Hines and Columbia Development will deliver approximately 345,000 square feet of shops, restaurants and entertainment space; 200,000 square feet of office space; a 175-room boutique hotel; and a 357-unit apartment community that will begin preleasing in early 2022.

Williams Sonoma will occupy 5,504 square feet, Pottery Barn will occupy 13,910 square feet, Athleta will occupy 3,825 square feet and locally based Von Kekel Aveda Lifestyle Salon Spa will open its third Triangle-area location at Fenton. All four retailers expect to open their stores in April 2022.

Other committed retail tenants at Fenton include Paragon Theaters, Arhaus Furniture, Honeysuckle Gelato, CRU Food & Wine Bar, Sephora, Free People, Bailey’s Fine Jewelry, LunchboxWax, Zen Nail Bar, Superica, M Sushi, Crawford Brothers Steakhouse, Colletta and Dram & Draught. The mixed-use development was also slated to feature a Wegmans, but the Rochester, N.Y.-based grocer pulled out of the project in March.

With the addition of the four new tenants, 82 percent of the retail portion of the project is currently leased.