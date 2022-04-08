REBusinessOnline

Four Retailers Join Tenant Lineup at Village at Leesburg in Leesburg, Virginia

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

LEESBURG, VA. — Four retailers are joining the tenant lineup at Village at Leesburg, a mixed-use property with over 60 boutiques, restaurants and entertainment experiences in Leesburg. Rappaport owns, manages and leases Village at Leesburg.

The tenants joining the lineup include Sienna Sky Boutique, a women’s clothing store; Mochinut, a mochi donut store; My Wellness Physicians, a weight loss and weight management provider; and Playful Pack, a doggy daycare and boarding provider. Other tenants currently at the Village at Leesburg include Wegmans, CMX Cinemas and Bowlero.

