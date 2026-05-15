Four Retailers Open at 1.1 MSF Rosedale Center in Minnesota

ROSEVILLE, MINN. — In April, Swavorski opened a 1,051-square-foot store and PacSun opened its newly remodeled 3,995-square-foot store at Rosedale Center, a 1.1 million-square-foot shopping mall in Roseville within metro Twin Cities. Later this month, Hammer Made will open its 576-square-foot store. Lastly, Abercrombie & Fitch will debut a 5,500-square-foot space this summer. Tenants that opened at the property in 2025 include Kendra Scott, J.Crew Factory, Johnston & Murphy, Lolli & Pops, Paris Baguette and BRKThrough. Lane Walsh and Holly Rome of JLL lead the leasing efforts at Rosedale Center.