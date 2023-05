AUSTIN, TEXAS — Four new tenants have signed leases at Centro, a mixed-use development spanning two city blocks in Austin. Pure Barre, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, Birds Barbershop and Full Ride Cycling will occupy a combined 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space at the property. Jeremy Smitheal, Win Smith and Bennett Holcomb of Riverside Resources represented the landlord in the leasing negotiations on an internal basis.