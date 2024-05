KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Four new retailers have signed leases at Freshfields Village, an open-air shopping center located in Kiawah Island, approximately 30 miles southeast of Charleston. Charleston Shoe Co., Hanebrink Jewelers and Longevity Pilates have joined the lineup, and Showroom has reopened within a larger space at the center. Edens is the owner and landlord of Freshfields Village.