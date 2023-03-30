Thursday, March 30, 2023
Leasing ActivityRetailTexas

Four Retailers Sign Leases to Join Grove at Harper’s Preserve in Conroe, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CONROE, TEXAS — Four retailers have signed leases totaling 14,880 square feet at The Grove at Harper’s Preserve, a 21,500-square-foot center in Conroe, approximately 40 miles north of Houston. Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, Thrive Massage, Pet Supplies Plus and Heartland Dental will be the newest tenants to join the property, which was developed by Gulf Coast Commercial Group. Other tenants include Dutch Bros. Coffee, AT&T, Freebirds World Burrito, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Cookie Co.

Scheduled to open this summer, Mayweather and Thrive will occupy 2,300 and 2,380 square feet, respectively. Ryan Chandler of The Retail Connection represented Mayweather in the lease negotiations. Pet Supplies Plus, which was represented by Lunden McGill of Baker Katz, will occupy 6,000 square feet at the center. Heartland Dental will develop a 4,200-square-foot freestanding building at the property’s second pad site. Shireen Owlia of NewQuest Properties represented Heartland. Anderson Smith and Brett Levinson of Main Street Commercial Partners represented the landlord in all the lease negotiations.

