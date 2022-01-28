Four Retailers to Open at CocoWalk in Miami’s Coconut Grove Neighborhood

MIAMI — Four new dining concepts and retailers are opening at CocoWalk, a 150,000-square-foot, mixed-use project in Miami’s Coconut Grove district. The project is led by an ownership group including Federal Realty Investment Trust, The Comras Co. and Grass River Property.

David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality will open The Key Club, a restaurant, at CocoWalk. Additionally, Ariete Hospitality Group will also open a new restaurant at CocoWalk this year. Narbona Natural Food & Farm Market is set to open this spring in an 8,253-square-foot space. This market location will become Narbona’s second location to open in South Florida. Lastly, Cinépolis, a movie theater concept, is scheduled to open this year.

The new retailers and restaurants join a tenant line-up including Planta Queen, Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza, Sweetgreen and Salt & Straw, as well as Bluemercury, Edward Beiner, The Spot Barbershop and School of Rock. In August of last year, the owners of CocoWalk announced other planned tenants including GlossLab, a membership-based nail studio; Infinity, a fitness studio; Skin Lab by Barba Skin Clinic; and 3D Brow Studio, a beauty bar specializing in curating eyebrows.