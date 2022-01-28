REBusinessOnline

Four Retailers to Open at CocoWalk in Miami’s Coconut Grove Neighborhood

Posted on by in Florida, Leasing Activity, Retail, Southeast

Cocowalk

The CocoWalk project is led by an ownership group including Federal Realty Investment Trust, The Comras Co. and Grass River Property.

MIAMI — Four new dining concepts and retailers are opening at CocoWalk, a 150,000-square-foot, mixed-use project in Miami’s Coconut Grove district. The project is led by an ownership group including Federal Realty Investment Trust, The Comras Co. and Grass River Property.

David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality will open The Key Club, a restaurant, at CocoWalk. Additionally, Ariete Hospitality Group will also open a new restaurant at CocoWalk this year. Narbona Natural Food & Farm Market is set to open this spring in an 8,253-square-foot space. This market location will become Narbona’s second location to open in South Florida. Lastly, Cinépolis, a movie theater concept, is scheduled to open this year.

The new retailers and restaurants join a tenant line-up including Planta Queen, Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza, Sweetgreen and Salt & Straw, as well as Bluemercury, Edward Beiner, The Spot Barbershop and School of Rock. In August of last year, the owners of CocoWalk announced other planned tenants including GlossLab, a membership-based nail studio; Infinity, a fitness studio; Skin Lab by Barba Skin Clinic; and 3D Brow Studio, a beauty bar specializing in curating eyebrows.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  