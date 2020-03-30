REBusinessOnline

Four Seasons New York Offers All 368 Rooms Free to Medical Workers Treating Coronavirus

Posted on by in Hospitality, New York, Northeast

four-seasons

Several hotels in major U.S. markets, including the Four Seasons New York, are offering their rooms to medical professionals.

NEW YORK CITY — The Four Seasons Hotel New York in Manhattan has made all of its 368 rooms available free of charge to medical workers including doctors, nurses and other personnel treating patients in the epicenter of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, according to a statement by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The hotel industry has suffered a severe decline in demand due to “stay at home” orders and travel restrictions nationwide, according to recent data from CBRE. The Los Angeles-based real estate giant estimates that revenue per available room RevPAR, a key financial metric for the industry, will decline 37 percent in 2020, with a contraction of more than 60 percent in the second quarter. Prior to the spread of COVID-19 into the United States, CBRE had forecasted a 0.1 percent decline in RevPAR on a national basis in 2020. Several hotels in New York City and other major markets are temporary utilizing their vacant rooms to lodge medical personnel and some non-critical patients.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business