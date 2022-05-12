Four Star Mushrooms to Open 11,000 SF Production Facility in Chicago

CHICAGO — Four Star Mushrooms (FSM) has signed a lease to open an 11,000-square-foot production facility at 300 N. Oakley St. in Chicago’s Kinzie Industrial Corridor. The facility represents a significant expansion from the company’s current 1,800-square-foot space. FSM’s mission is to revolutionize the cultivation of rare, unique and nutrient-dense mushrooms to help build sustainable food and ecological systems. The new facility will feature a commercial kitchen, wet lab, dry lab, cold storage, retail storefront and dining concept. Dimitri Tsiribas and Michael Conway of JLL represented FSM in the site selection process. Controlled environment agriculture, which involves the cultivation of plants and fungi in an indoor setting, is a rapidly growing sector of the food and agriculture market, according to JLL.