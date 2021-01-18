Four-Story Home2 Suites Hotel Opens in Downtown Wichita

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Kansas, Midwest

Located at 200 N. Sycamore St., the hotel features 95 suites.

WICHITA, KAN. — The Home2 Suites by Hilton Wichita Downtown Delano hotel has opened. The new four-story hotel is located at 200 N. Sycamore St. It features 95 suites. Wichita-based TGC Hospitality Management is the property manager and Delano Hotel QOZB LLC is the owner. Amenities include complimentary internet, communal spaces, laundry area, fitness center, pool, grill area and daily breakfast. In response to COVID-19, the property features Hilton’s CleanStay program, which was created in partnership with Lysol maker RB.