Monday, October 28, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The property rises four stories and totals 49,000 square feet.
DevelopmentHospitalityMidwestMissouri

Four-Story Woodspring Suites Hotel Opens Near Kansas City Airport

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Woodspring Suites Hotel has opened at the southwest corner of I-29 and 64th Street in Kansas City. The four-story, 49,000-square-foot hotel is situated on two acres within the Tremont Square East development near the Kansas City International Airport. Philip Goforth, Omid Shahbazian and Todd Kobayashi, partners of Genesis Construction Management LLC, led the development of the property. Block & Co. Inc. Realtors Development & Construction Management LLC supervised the hotel development. David Block and Tony DeTommaso of Block & Co. negotiated the hotel sale on behalf of ownership.  

You may also like

Crescent Communities to Develop 300-Unit Apartment Property in...

Joint Venture Delivers 226-Unit Springside Multifamily Community in...

Nordstrom Rack to Open Two Florida Stores Totaling...

DXD Capital Breaks Ground on 870-Unit Self-Storage Project...

Midloch, Hempel Purchase 240-Unit Oscar Apartments in Sheboygan,...

Cresa Acquires Pacific Program Management

Gorman & Co. Completes 48-Unit Affordable Housing Community...

Dynamic Manufacturing Signs 79,532 SF Industrial Lease in...

Foundry Commercial to Undertake 323,000 SF Industrial Conversion...