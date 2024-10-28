Four-Story Woodspring Suites Hotel Opens Near Kansas City Airport

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Woodspring Suites Hotel has opened at the southwest corner of I-29 and 64th Street in Kansas City. The four-story, 49,000-square-foot hotel is situated on two acres within the Tremont Square East development near the Kansas City International Airport. Philip Goforth, Omid Shahbazian and Todd Kobayashi, partners of Genesis Construction Management LLC, led the development of the property. Block & Co. Inc. Realtors Development & Construction Management LLC supervised the hotel development. David Block and Tony DeTommaso of Block & Co. negotiated the hotel sale on behalf of ownership.