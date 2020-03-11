Four Tenants Sign Office Leases Totaling 37,500 SF at Southport Crossing in Connecticut

SOUTHPORT, CONN. — Four tenants have signed office leases totaling 37,500 square feet at Southport Crossing, an office building located approximately 25 miles west of West Haven. Savills represented Counseling service Discovery Practice Management Inc., which leased 6,453 square feet. Angel Commercial LLC represented retail mortgage lender Guaranteed Rate Inc. and Professional Physical Therapy, which leased 2,600 square feet and 5,168 square feet, respectively. Newmark Knight Frank represented Lincoln Healthcare Information Co., which leased 8,400 square feet. All tenants will move into their new spaces immediately. Jon Angel of Angel Commercial LLC represented the landlord, a private investor, in the lease negotiations.