REBusinessOnline

Four Tenants Sign Office Leases Totaling 37,500 SF at Southport Crossing in Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Leasing Activity, Northeast, Office

SOUTHPORT, CONN. — Four tenants have signed office leases totaling 37,500 square feet at Southport Crossing, an office building located approximately 25 miles west of West Haven. Savills represented Counseling service Discovery Practice Management Inc., which leased 6,453 square feet. Angel Commercial LLC represented retail mortgage lender Guaranteed Rate Inc. and Professional Physical Therapy, which leased 2,600 square feet and 5,168 square feet, respectively. Newmark Knight Frank represented Lincoln Healthcare Information Co., which leased 8,400 square feet. All tenants will move into their new spaces immediately. Jon Angel of Angel Commercial LLC represented the landlord, a private investor, in the lease negotiations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business