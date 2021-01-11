REBusinessOnline

Four Twin Cities-Area Apartment Communities Trade Hands

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

The four communities total 170 units.

MINNEAPOLIS AND ST. PAUL — Four apartment properties in metro Twin Cities have traded hands for undisclosed prices. Main Street Cos. sold the 84-unit Riverwood Estates in Brooklyn Center to Riverwood LLC. The Oxford, a 20-unit asset in St. Paul, sold to Union Park Management by At Home Apartments LLC. In New Hope, the 12-unit 42nd Avenue Apartments sold to Verburgt Holdings LLC by 42nd Avenue Apartments LLC. Lastly, KPMG LLP sold the 54-unit Creekside Commons in Prior Lake to PRC Creekside LLC. Ted Abramson, Drew Rafshol, Abe Appert and Keith Collins of CBRE Minneapolis Multifamily represented the sellers in all of the transactions.

