Fourmidable to Manage Three Apartment Communities in Waterloo, Iowa

Posted on by in Iowa, Midwest, Multifamily

Pictured is Hotel President Apartments, a historic building consisting of 84 affordable housing units.

WATERLOO, IOWA — Fourmidable has been awarded the management contract for three apartment communities in Waterloo, about 55 miles northwest of Cedar Rapids. This marks Fourmidable’s first properties in the state of Iowa. The assets include Camelot Apartments, an 82-unit affordable seniors housing community; Crossroads Square, an 81-unit affordable seniors housing property; and Hotel President Apartments, an 84-unit affordable housing property.

