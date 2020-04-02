REBusinessOnline

FourPoint Arranges Sale of 278-Unit Windrush Apartments in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Windrush Apartments in Fort Worth totals 278 units. The property was built in 1984.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — FourPoint Investment Sales Partners has arranged the sale of Windrush Apartments, a 278-unit multifamily community in Fort Worth. Built in 1984, the property features both apartment and townhomes with full-size appliances, vaulted ceilings, and fireplaces.  Community amenities include two pools, a fitness center, basketball court and picnic areas. Kevin Dufour and Kyle Peco of FourPoint represented the seller, Shore to Shore Properties, in the off-market transaction. The California-based buyer will implement a value-add program.

