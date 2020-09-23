FourPoint Brokers Sale of 372-Unit Ethos Apartments in South Austin

Ethos Apartment in Austin totals 372 units. The property was built in 2014.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — FourPoint Investment Sales Partners has brokered the sale of Ethos Apartments, a 372-unit multifamily community in Austin. Built in 2014, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, business center, fitness center, walking trails, a clubhouse, pet play area and outdoor picnic areas. Kevin Dufour and Kyle Peco of FourPoint represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. A Los Angeles-based investor purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.