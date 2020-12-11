REBusinessOnline

FourPoint Brokers Sale of Newly Built Fitzroy San Marcos Apartments

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Fitzroy-San-Marcos-Apartments

The Fitzroy San Marcos totals 176 units. The property was built in 2020.

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — FourPoint Investment Sales Partners has brokered the sale of The Fitzroy San Marcos, a 176-unit multifamily community in Central Texas that was built in 2020. Units are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and designer finishes. Amenities include a pool with cabanas, a 24-hour fitness center and a business center. Kevin Dufour and Kyle Peco of FourPoint represented the seller in the off-market transaction. The Texas-based buyer plans to own and operate the property on a long-term basis. Rents start at approximately $1,080 per month for a one-bedroom unit, according to Apartments.com.

