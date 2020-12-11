FourPoint Brokers Sale of Newly Built Fitzroy San Marcos Apartments

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The Fitzroy San Marcos totals 176 units. The property was built in 2020.

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — FourPoint Investment Sales Partners has brokered the sale of The Fitzroy San Marcos, a 176-unit multifamily community in Central Texas that was built in 2020. Units are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and designer finishes. Amenities include a pool with cabanas, a 24-hour fitness center and a business center. Kevin Dufour and Kyle Peco of FourPoint represented the seller in the off-market transaction. The Texas-based buyer plans to own and operate the property on a long-term basis. Rents start at approximately $1,080 per month for a one-bedroom unit, according to Apartments.com.