Fourth Avenue Capital Buys Apartment Complex in Bend, Oregon for $20M

BEND, ORE. — Fourth Avenue Capital has purchased Steppe, an apartment complex in Bend, about 175 miles southeast of Portland. National Real Estate Advisors sold Steppe for $20 million. Sam Lawhead, Joe Nydahl, Matt Dodd and Josh McDonald of CBRE represented both the seller and buyer in the transaction.

Completed in 2025, Steppe features 87 one- and two-bedroom apartments across six residential buildings. Community amenities include a resident clubhouse, outdoor gathering spaces, electric vehicle charging stations and a dog wash station.