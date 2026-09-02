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Steppe-Apts-Bend-OR
Located in Bend, Ore., Steppe features 87 apartments, a clubhouse, outdoor gathering spaces and a dog wash station.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyOregonWestern

Fourth Avenue Capital Buys Apartment Complex in Bend, Oregon for $20M

by Amy Works

BEND, ORE. — Fourth Avenue Capital has purchased Steppe, an apartment complex in Bend, about 175 miles southeast of Portland. National Real Estate Advisors sold Steppe for $20 million. Sam Lawhead, Joe Nydahl, Matt Dodd and Josh McDonald of CBRE represented both the seller and buyer in the transaction.

Completed in 2025, Steppe features 87 one- and two-bedroom apartments across six residential buildings. Community amenities include a resident clubhouse, outdoor gathering spaces, electric vehicle charging stations and a dog wash station.

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