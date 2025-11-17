Monday, November 17, 2025
3141-Alameda-St-Medford-OR.jpg
Ridgewood Apartments in Medford, Ore., features 96 two- and three-bedroom apartments.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyOregonWestern

Fourth Avenue Capital Buys Ridgewood Apartments in Medford, Oregon for $22.1M

by Amy Works

MEDFORD, ORE. — Fourth Avenue Capital has acquired Ridgewood Apartments, a multifamily property located at 3141 Alameda St. in Medford, from Investors Capital Group for $22.1 million. Situated on 3.9 acres, the community features 96 two- and three-bedroom apartments spread across 13 residential buildings with a clubhouse, fitness center, an outdoor pool and private garages, as well as a standalone leasing office. The property was built in two phases between 2002 and 2004. Josh McDonald and Joe Nydahl of CBRE represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.

