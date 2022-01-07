REBusinessOnline

Fowler Property Buys Kirby Collection Mixed-Use Property in Houston for $182M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Mixed-Use, Texas

Arrive-Upper-Kirby-Houston

The mixed-use property at 3200 Kirby Drive in Houston features multifamily, office and retail uses across three buildings.

HOUSTON — Fowler Property Acquisitions, a San Francisco-based investment firm, has purchased The Kirby Collection, a mixed-use property in Houston that consists of 199 multifamily units and roughly 291,000 square feet of commercial space, for $182 million. Built in 2018 on the city’s west side, The Kirby Collection comprises a 25-story apartment complex, a 182,000-square-foot office building and a 60,000-square-foot retail building. Thor Equities sold the property for a per-unit price of approximately $425,000 and a per-square-foot price of $400. Fowler will implement a capital improvement program and rebrand the development as Arrive Upper Kirby.

