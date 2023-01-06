REBusinessOnline

Fox Corp. Signs 670,000 SF Office Lease Extension in Midtown Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Fox Corp. has signed a 670,000-square-foot office lease extension at 1211 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan. Under the terms of the new lease, which goes into effect in December 2025, the media giant will remain at the 44-story, 2.2 million-square-foot building through 2042, with further extension options available thereafter. Timothy Dempsey, Mary Ann Tighe, Ken Rapp, Christopher Mansfield and Ariel Ball of CBRE represented Fox in the lease negotiations. Josh Kuriloff, Ethan Silverstein, Mitch Arkin and Heather Thomas of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Ivanhoe Cambridge, which plans to begin a capital improvement program later this year.

