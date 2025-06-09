HOUSTON — Foxconn, a Taiwanese electronics manufacturer, has purchased the 1 million-square-foot Fairbanks Logistics Park in northwest Houston from Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial with plans to redevelop the property to support advanced manufacturing and AI infrastructure initiatives. According to the Greater Houston Partnership, the redevelopment constitutes an investment of $450 million and could generate as many as 600 new jobs. Fairbanks Logistics Park consists of four front-load buildings on a 100-acre site that feature 32-foot clear heights and 180-foot truck court depths. Garrett Geaccone, Jeremy Lumbreras and Tyler Maner of Stream Realty Partners represented Dalfen in the transaction. Reggie Beavan and Joshua Brown of Newmark represented Foxconn.
Foxconn Buys 1 MSF Industrial Campus in Houston from Dalfen, Plans Redevelopment
