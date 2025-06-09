Foxconn Buys 1 MSF Industrial Campus in Houston from Dalfen, Plans Redevelopment

HOUSTON — Foxconn, a Taiwanese electronics manufacturer, has purchased the 1 million-square-foot Fairbanks Logistics Park in northwest Houston from Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial with plans to redevelop the property to support advanced manufacturing and AI infrastructure initiatives. According to the Greater Houston Partnership, the redevelopment constitutes an investment of $450 million and could generate as many as 600 new jobs. Fairbanks Logistics Park consists of four front-load buildings on a 100-acre site that feature 32-foot clear heights and 180-foot truck court depths. Garrett Geaccone, Jeremy Lumbreras and Tyler Maner of Stream Realty Partners represented Dalfen in the transaction. Reggie Beavan and Joshua Brown of Newmark represented Foxconn.