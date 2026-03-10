Foxfield Acquires New Life Sciences Facility in Metro Raleigh Leased to Kryosphere

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Foxfield has purchased 3503 Page Road, a newly built, 57,000-square-foot life sciences building located in Morrisville, about 14 miles west of Raleigh. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Kryosphere, a biorepository solutions and cold chain logistics user, operates the facility under a 12-year net lease. The company has invested $5 million into the specialized build-out for pharmaceutical-grade cold storage infrastructure, with plans for an additional $5 million investment for equipment upgrades, according to Foxfield.

Built in 2025, 3503 Page Road is situated within the World Trade Park industrial park and offers direct connectivity to I-40, I-540 and Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The building features industrial space, lab support and research-and-development space, as well as 24-foot clear heights.