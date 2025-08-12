Foxfield Buys 402-Unit Metropolis at Innsbrook Apartments in Glen Allen, Virginia

GLEN ALLEN, VA. — Foxfield has purchased Metropolis at Innsbrook, a 402-unit apartment community in the northern Richmond suburb of Glen Allen. Built in 2023, the property was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Charles Wentworth, Victoria Pickett, Garrison Gore and Eric DeStefano of Newmark brokered the transaction.

Situated within Innsbrook Office Park, Metropolis at Innsbrook offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, according to the property website. Amenities include outdoor grilling and entertainment areas, a 24-hour fitness center, golf simulator, rooftop deck and lounge, resort-style swimming pool, community kitchen, dog spa, dog parks, rentable storage units and electric vehicle charging stations.