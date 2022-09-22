FoxRock Properties Acquires 157,229 SF Office Complex in Burlington, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

BURLINGTON, MASS. — Locally based investment firm FoxRock Properties has acquired 1 Van de Graaff Drive, a 157,229-square-foot office complex located in the northern Boston suburb of Burlington. The property, which was 73 percent leased at the time of sale, offers a cafeteria and a fitness center. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen and Samantha Hallowell of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed.