FoxRock has already seen new leasing activity at 1200 Crown Colony in Quincy, and tenants will be made public in the near future.
FoxRock Properties Acquires 236,491 SF Office Building in Quincy, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

QUINCY, MASS. — Locally based investment firm FoxRock Properties has acquired 1200 Crown Colony, a 236,491-square-foot office building in Quincy, a southern suburb of Boston. The building is located within a larger development known as Crown Colony Office Park, which is situated adjacent to a public transit station and the I-93 and U.S. Route 3 interchange. Amenities include a newly renovated lobby, fitness center, exercise lawn, coffee bar and a full-service café. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

