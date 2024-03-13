FoxRock Properties Acquires 236,491 SF Office Building in Quincy, Massachusetts

QUINCY, MASS. — Locally based investment firm FoxRock Properties has acquired 1200 Crown Colony, a 236,491-square-foot office building in Quincy, a southern suburb of Boston. The building is located within a larger development known as Crown Colony Office Park, which is situated adjacent to a public transit station and the I-93 and U.S. Route 3 interchange. Amenities include a newly renovated lobby, fitness center, exercise lawn, coffee bar and a full-service café. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.