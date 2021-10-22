FoxRock Properties Acquires Office Building in Downtown Boston for $43.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

The office building at 176 Federal St. in downtown Boston totals 76,698 square feet.

BOSTON — Commercial investment firm FoxRock Properties has acquired a 76,698-square-foot, Class A office building located at 176 Federal St. in downtown Boston for $43.5 million. According to LoopNet Inc., the eight-story building was originally constructed in 1901 and renovated in 1986. At the time of sale, the property was 80 percent leased, with law firm Rich May and financial advisory group Capstone Partners being the largest tenants at roughly 20,000 and 11,000 square feet, respectively. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen and Samantha Hallowell of Newmark represented the seller, Federal Street 176 Holdings Inc., in the deal.