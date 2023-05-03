Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Ashlar-Park-Quincy
Full completion of Ashlar Parks in Quincy, Massachusetts, is scheduled for April 2024.
FoxRock Properties Begins Leasing 465-Unit Ashlar Park Apartments in Quincy, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

QUINCY, MASS. — Locally based developer FoxRock Properties has begun leasing Ashlar Park, a four-building, 465-unit multifamily project located at the site of the former Quincy Medical Center on the southern outskirts of Boston. Ashlar Park features studio, one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, outdoor terrace, fitness center with outdoor yoga space, resident lounge, coworking space, library and a conference room. Citizens Bank provided $128.7 million in construction financing for the project. Rents start at $1,925 per month for a studio apartment.

