AUSTIN, TEXAS — Foxtrot, a corner store and delivery market, has opened a 6,000-square-foot store and café in Austin’s Bouldin Creek area, marking the second location for the brand in the state capital. The site formerly housed an auto repair shop and grocer, and the space will include a covered indoor-outdoor patio. Foxtrot currently operates 27 locations nationwide and plans to open a third store in Austin in the coming weeks.