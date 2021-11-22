Foxtrot to Open 1,739 SF Market at Chicago’s Tribune Tower

CHICAGO — Foxtrot, a corner store, café and delivery market, has leased 1,739 square feet at The Shops at Tribune Tower in Chicago. Launched in 2013, Foxtrot offers grocery staples, sommelier-curated wine and locally sourced goods. The Chicago-based company currently operates 15 locations across Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Dallas. The Shops at Tribune Tower consists of 50,000 square feet of retail space that anchors the ground floor of the 36-story Tribune Tower, which is located at 435 N. Michigan Ave. Under the ownership of CIM Group and Golub & Co., the property has been transformed into 162 luxury condominium units. Foxtrot is slated to open in spring 2022.