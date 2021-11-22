REBusinessOnline

Foxtrot to Open 1,739 SF Market at Chicago’s Tribune Tower

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Retail

CHICAGO — Foxtrot, a corner store, café and delivery market, has leased 1,739 square feet at The Shops at Tribune Tower in Chicago. Launched in 2013, Foxtrot offers grocery staples, sommelier-curated wine and locally sourced goods. The Chicago-based company currently operates 15 locations across Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Dallas. The Shops at Tribune Tower consists of 50,000 square feet of retail space that anchors the ground floor of the 36-story Tribune Tower, which is located at 435 N. Michigan Ave. Under the ownership of CIM Group and Golub & Co., the property has been transformed into 162 luxury condominium units. Foxtrot is slated to open in spring 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Smarter Cleaning for Retail, Grocery & Restaurant Facilities
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  